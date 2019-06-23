MALEAH DAVIS: Family shares heartbreaking message from 4-year-old at her funeral

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5359069" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Maleah Davis' mother, Brittany Bowens, is seen releasing a single dove at burial site

HOUSTON, Texas -- Hundreds of people attended the private funeral service in honor of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.Richardson Mortuary collected flowers, teddy bears and private messages of condolences ahead of the service at the Community Crossing Church.The family tells ABC13 Eyewitness News that Mayor Sylvester Turner delivered a message on parents loving their children and what Maleah has taught the world.Maleahs' mother, Brittany Bowens, released a single dove at the burial ceremony in honor of her daughter.Maleah's biological father, Craig Davis, says all guests wore a pink bracelet with the words, "Maleah Lynn Davis" engraved. Only attendees with the bracelet were allowed to attend the service.ABC13 Eyewitness News reporter Stefania Okolie, the only member of the media allowed to attend the funeral, shared a heartwarming message that was displayed in Maleah's obituary.The message, which was written as though it came from the 4-year-old herself, said in part, "I enjoyed my life and I want to thank everyone who made me laugh, smile and love on you.""At only four years old, I enjoyed school. I loved all my friends at Attitude, Respect and Manners Daycare. I would eagerly make new friends so that we could sing and laugh together everyday," the message read.It continues, "I will always hug and sing with all my cousins and friends, I love you."Maleah's obituary stuck to the theme of her "My Little Pony" casket, and featured the 4-year-old holding a colorful rose, and surrounded by her favorite characters.Maleah's remains were found May 30 in Arkansas. Her mother's former fiance, Derion Vence, is charged in connection with her death.