Society

VIDEO: Father pretends to have adorable 'conversation' with infant son

A father and his infant son have gone viral after an adorable video surfaced of the two pretending to have a "conversation."

The video, which was uploaded to Facebook by the toddler's mother, Shanieke Pryor, shows the toddler, who cannot speak, having a full conversation with his father.

Despite the toddler's babbling, his father Deztin Pryor, attempts to communicate with him.

"They need to work on that, right?" Deztin said.

"Yea," the toddler responds while pointing his finger to the television screen.

Deztin continues the conversation by asking his son if he saw something on the TV.

The toddler responded, "No," before continuing his sentence in baby-talk.

The adorable video, which lasts about one minute, has been shared more than 1.1 million times on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyviral videofacebooksocial mediatoddleru.s. & worldgood news
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News