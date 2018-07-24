ROBOTS

Swimming pool drone could give parents second set of eyes on children at play

Dad invents drowning prevention drone for pools (KTRK)

PHOENIX, Arizona --
A new robot designed to give you an extra set of eyes on your swimming pool could help save children from drowning.

Lee Kambar is a father who says he was motivated to find a way to protect lives and give parents and first responders critical extra seconds to respond to possible emergencies.

The Morningstar system is a drone device that floats in the middle of your pool, KPHO reports.

Above the water's surface, a camera with 360-degree rotation monitors movements around the pool. If someone approaches the water, a motion detector is triggered and you'll get a notification. The camera can also recognize faces, Kambar says.

A second camera underwater will send sound and live video to your device the moment someone enters the pool.

"Say you miss that (first notification), then you get a second notification from the bottom camera showing you a live image inside the pool of your kid dealing with a crisis. From there you can push "emergency contact" and dispatch images and services to the address where Morningstar resides," said Kambar.

Kambar says the device will give families and emergency workers a greater chance of saving lives when every second counts.

"This is Dad looking after his children, hopefully it can help affect other dads and other families," said Kambar.

Morningstar SOS units are expected to cost under $1,000 and will be on the market by the end of the year. You can learn more about the system at www.MorningstarSOS.com.

