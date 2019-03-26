Fearful movie-goers says 'Us' will keep them away from Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- 'Us' is the number one movie in the country and said to be the highest grossing opening weekend ever for a horror movie.The movie was filmed on location at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.Since its Friday release, many are turning to social media vowing to stay away from Santa Cruz as a result, because of how scared they are after watching the film.Sadie Satanas lives across from the boardwalk, and says she knows all the spots where director Jordan Peele filmed his latest blockbuster."Being a lifelong horror (movie) fan, you can imagine my shock looking out my doors and seeing Jordan Peele is filming his new horror movie in front my house," says Satanas. "It was awesome."She says the movie is scary but finds all the critics amusing."When people were saying that our town was canceled, I thought that was hilarious! Santa Cruz will never be canceled."The film focuses on a family that visits Santa Cruz for a vacation, and who are attacked by dopplegangers, which are best described as their evil body double.Locally, many see the buzz as good for local tourism."The movie premiered on Friday, and we had a really strong weekend... especially at our haunted attractions,' says Kris Reyes, with the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.Christina Glynn, with the organization Visit Santa Cruz, says, "What I believe what it is doing, is it may be reaching an audience who otherwise wouldn't have thought to come to Santa Cruz."Sheriyan Bradford and Victoria Ocana are both from San Diego and touring UC Santa Cruz. They says they're not scared, but say all the hype adds to their visit to the boardwalk."If you're that heavily influenced by movies, I'd say stay away. But I am not that type of person. I'd come back, even after the movie," says Bradford. Referencing the movie, she jokingly adds, "I didn't see anyone who looked like me. I should be okay!"