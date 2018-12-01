Fed-Ex driver caught on home surveillance stopping and folding fallen American flag

A Fed-Ex driver in Maryland took time out in his busy day of delivering packages to show respect for an American flag.A home security camera captured the driver, Mike King, stopping when he saw the flag on the ground outside a house in Ferndale.When King could not get the flagpole to stand, he took the American flag, folded it properly and placed it in a safe place on the porch.He then went back to work.King is a Marine veteran.