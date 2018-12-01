U.S. & WORLD

Fed-Ex driver caught on home surveillance stopping and folding fallen American flag

EMBED </>More Videos

Fed-ex driver caught on home surveillance stopping and folding fallen American flag. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on December 1, 2018.

A Fed-Ex driver in Maryland took time out in his busy day of delivering packages to show respect for an American flag.

A home security camera captured the driver, Mike King, stopping when he saw the flag on the ground outside a house in Ferndale.

RELATED: Hundreds showed up to a funeral of a Vietnam veteran who was thought to have no living relatives

When King could not get the flagpole to stand, he took the American flag, folded it properly and placed it in a safe place on the porch.

He then went back to work.

King is a Marine veteran.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldfedexamerican flagveteranbuzzworthyviral video
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Alaska gets $5 million for road repairs after magnitude 7.0 quake
George H.W. Bush to lie in state in Capitol rotunda: What that means
George H.W. Bush's final words
Trumps to attend state funeral for George H.W. Bush
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
San Francisco Christmas lights display seen nationwide
'We waited for you' Cartoon reunites Bush family in heaven
'Lipstick Angels' flying into Stanford Cancer Center to boost spirits
More Society
Top Stories
Trumps to attend state funeral for George H.W. Bush
George H.W. Bush's final words
Former SF mayor recalls George H.W. Bush's visit after Loma Prieta earthquake
'We waited for you' Cartoon reunites Bush family in heaven
'Lipstick Angels' flying into Stanford Cancer Center to boost spirits
'Blacks can't walk or work' in neighborhood, sign warns
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Show More
San Francisco hospital using new technology to absorb earthquake impact
Accuweather Forecast: Cold rain showers tapering off in the afternoon
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
Congressional race in limbo amid allegations of voter fraud
More News