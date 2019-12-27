Society

Finishing touches added to New Year's Eve Ball in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- Workers will put the finishing touches on the New Year's Eve Ball with the installation of 192 new Waterford crystals.

This year's design celebrates the "Gift of Goodwill."

The new design utilizes three pineapple cuts signifying the traditional image of hospitality and goodwill.

It will sit atop the roof of One Times Square, and measures 12 feet in diameter and weighs nearly 12,000 pounds.

The Ball is covered with a total of 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles that vary in size, and range in length from 4 3/4 inches to 5 3/4 inches per side.

For more information visit www.timessquarenyc.org.

Don't miss Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.

Ryan Seacrest, who returns as host for his 15th year, will lead the traditional countdown to midnight live from New York City on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytimes squaremanhattannew york citynew year's evetimes squareryan seacrest
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family IDs twins among 3 teens killed in Pleasanton crash
6 escape fire at red-tagged warehouse in Oakland
5 Freeway remains closed after major snowstorm
AccuWeather forecast: Dry until Sunday
Hawaii tour helicopter missing with 7 aboard
New California laws in 2020
Referendum petition successfully challenges so-called "RV ban" in Mountain View
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: United's third-party app delivers couple's bags, missing items
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
'Hello, Dolly!' composer Jerry Herman dies at 88
Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
'Peloton husband' gives his girlfriend exercise bike
More TOP STORIES News