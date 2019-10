High fire danger could force PG&E shutoffs in Bay Area, Sierra this week

RELATED POWER OUTAGESTORIES & VIDEOS:

PG&E is saying there is a "reasonable" chance they will shut off the power to some Bay Area counties due to the high fire danger later this week.PG&E says the possible power shut off would be smaller than the one we saw earlier this month. Parts of Napa, San Mateo and Sonoma Counties could face outages later this week. The possible outages could occur Wednesday evening into midday Thursday, according to PG&E.PG&E said Sunday that Marin and Solano could be impacted, but Monday they announced those counties will no longer face outages this week.Before Marin County Public Health officials learned that they were not impacted, they tried to compile a complete list of patients who would need power for their medical devices and medicine before the next PG&E power outage . Officials learned during the last outage that their list is incomplete."The first outage was a smaller area of the county so it offered us an opportunity to drill down in communities," said Dr. Matt Willis with the County's public health office.Willis explained that officials want to do real time check-ins during a power outage. He says they will need the community's help and encourages everyone to have a "power outage partner.""If there is an elderly person in your neighborhood who lives alone, knock on the door, reach out. This is the time," he said.PG&E said it is also working on its list of customers who need power for medical purposes."We are making efforts to reach out to our customers who are vulnerable and we're working to make sure we're doing a better job of that moving forward," said Tamar Sarkissian, a spokesperson for PG&E.