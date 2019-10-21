PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

High fire danger could force PG&E shutoffs in Bay Area, Sierra this week

By
PG&E is saying there is a "reasonable" chance they will shut off the power to some Bay Area counties due to the high fire danger later this week.

PG&E says the possible power shut off would be smaller than the one we saw earlier this month. Parts of Napa, San Mateo and Sonoma Counties could face outages later this week. The possible outages could occur Wednesday evening into midday Thursday, according to PG&E.

RELATED: PG&E announces possible power shutoffs across 17 counties this week

PG&E said Sunday that Marin and Solano could be impacted, but Monday they announced those counties will no longer face outages this week.

Before Marin County Public Health officials learned that they were not impacted, they tried to compile a complete list of patients who would need power for their medical devices and medicine before the next PG&E power outage. Officials learned during the last outage that their list is incomplete.

"The first outage was a smaller area of the county so it offered us an opportunity to drill down in communities," said Dr. Matt Willis with the County's public health office.

RELATED: How to prepare for PG&E power shutdowns

Willis explained that officials want to do real time check-ins during a power outage. He says they will need the community's help and encourages everyone to have a "power outage partner."

"If there is an elderly person in your neighborhood who lives alone, knock on the door, reach out. This is the time," he said.

PG&E said it is also working on its list of customers who need power for medical purposes.

RELATED: A look back at PG&E's history of blackouts

"We are making efforts to reach out to our customers who are vulnerable and we're working to make sure we're doing a better job of that moving forward," said Tamar Sarkissian, a spokesperson for PG&E.

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.

RELATED POWER OUTAGESTORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorthern californianapa countysanta clara countyalameda countypower outagepg&epower polescontra costa countywildfirepg&e public safety power shutoffsonoma countysan mateo county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
PG&E announces possible power shutoffs across 17 counties this week
Top PG&E officials face criticism at emergency hearing over blackouts
PG&E gas executive out of job: Report
Governor blasts PG&E over blackouts, saying it should follow San Diego's lead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH IN 60: SF mobile recycling, exercise study; epic Halloween show
Bay Area mom agrees to plead guilty in college admissions scandal
SF elected officials condemn billboard depicting Mayor Breed
Ronan Farrow discusses 'Catch and Kill' on 'Midday Live'
AccuWeather forecast: Warmer, drier pattern develops this week
Report: BART considers Geary Boulevard extension
11-month-old shot while in back of car, police say
Show More
Defense rests in Hillsborough heiress murder trial
This smartphone case is made of artificial human skin
Tornado rips through Dallas, damaging homes and businesses
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
Los Angeles brush fire threatening hillside homes
More TOP STORIES News