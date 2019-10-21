High fire danger could force PG&E shutoffs in Bay Area, Sierra this week

PG&E says the possible power shut off would be smaller than the one we saw earlier this month. Parts of Napa, San Mateo and Sonoma Counties could face outages later this week. The possible outages could occur Wednesday evening into midday Thursday, according to PG&E.
RELATED: PG&E announces possible power shutoffs across 17 counties this week
PG&E said Sunday that Marin and Solano could be impacted, but Monday they announced those counties will no longer face outages this week.
Before Marin County Public Health officials learned that they were not impacted, they tried to compile a complete list of patients who would need power for their medical devices and medicine before the next PG&E power outage. Officials learned during the last outage that their list is incomplete.
"The first outage was a smaller area of the county so it offered us an opportunity to drill down in communities," said Dr. Matt Willis with the County's public health office.
RELATED: How to prepare for PG&E power shutdowns
Willis explained that officials want to do real time check-ins during a power outage. He says they will need the community's help and encourages everyone to have a "power outage partner."
"If there is an elderly person in your neighborhood who lives alone, knock on the door, reach out. This is the time," he said.
PG&E said it is also working on its list of customers who need power for medical purposes.
RELATED: A look back at PG&E's history of blackouts
"We are making efforts to reach out to our customers who are vulnerable and we're working to make sure we're doing a better job of that moving forward," said Tamar Sarkissian, a spokesperson for PG&E.
For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.
RELATED POWER OUTAGESTORIES & VIDEOS:
- Should you file a claim with PG&E?
- How to prepare for PG&E power shutdowns
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
- A look back at PG&E's history of blackouts
- How to store electricity before a power outage
- Top PG&E officials face criticism from state utility regulators at emergency hearing over blackouts
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom demands PG&E compensate customers affected by power shutoffs