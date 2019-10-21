San Francisco fire hydrant bursts, shooting water four stories high

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A fire hydrant shooting water four stories high flooded a San Francisco street.
It happened around noon at New Montgomery and Natoma Streets, in SOMA.
A large crowd gathered, with people taking pictures and video of the water.
Firefighters eventually arrived to turn the hydrant off.
No word yet on what caused the hydrant to burst.
