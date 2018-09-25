U.S. & WORLD

Firefighters save 3-year-old's birthday party after friends cancel

Firefighters rescue 3-year-old's birthday party. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on September 25, 2018.

HARRISBURG, NC --
Firefighters in Harrisburg, North Carolina saved a 3-year-old's birthday party.

Most of the families invited to Jackson Reid's birthday party canceled at the last minute because their children got sick.

So Jackson's mom decided to call the local fire department and ask for a quick tour.

The birthday boy got more than he expected! The firefighters threw him a party and sang happy birthday.

With the big smile on Jackson's face, it's safe to say he had a great birthday, showing how a simple act can make a big impact.
