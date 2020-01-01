baby

First baby born in the Bay Area in 2020 is a Boy born in the East Bay

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2020 appears to be a boy born at 12:05 a.m. at a hospital in San Leandro.

The boy was born at Kaiser Permanente's San Leandro Medical Center and is the third child in a family from Castro Valley, Kaiser spokesman Karl Sonkin said. "The mother and baby are doing well," Sonkin said.

RELATED: Vallejo police dispatcher helps deliver baby over 911 phone call

A few other babies were born in the region during the first hour of 2020, including one at 12:10 a.m. at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan leandrosanta rosasan franciscobay areabirthbabiesbabyhospitalkaiser permanentefamilynew year's dayu.s. & worldsutter health
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
BABY
Vallejo PD 911 dispatcher helps deliver baby over phone
Video captures moment Australian cop saves choking baby
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
Friend of mom found dead taken to Austin to face charges
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Fireworks dazzle San Francisco sky on New Year's Eve
Thousands celebrate NYE at Great America
San Francisco's NYE along the waterfront
2 people shot in SF on New Year's Eve, police say
Man dies trying to stop laptop theft at Oakland Starbucks, police say
Counting down to the sleepiest day of the year
New California laws 2020: Smoking ban, smartphones at polls and domestic violence statute of limitations
Show More
Final performances for 'Beach Blanket Babylon' this New Year's Eve
Several businesses suing to stop Assembly Bill 5
ABC7 anchors talk about California's new natural hair law
EXCLUSIVE: Another passenger on Alaska Airlines has allergic reaction to pet
Man wants 'emotional support' coyote back
More TOP STORIES News