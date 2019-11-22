society

First Marvel Comics issue sells in Texas for $1.26 million

DALLAS -- A rare near-mint condition copy of the first Marvel Comics comic book has sold at auction in Dallas for $1.26 million.

Heritage Auctions says the Marvel Comics No. 1 from 1939 sold Thursday. Heritage says the buyer wished to remain anonymous.

Ed Jaster, senior vice president at Heritage, calls it "a historic copy of a historic comic book." The issue features the first appearances of characters such as the Human Torch, Ka-Zar, Angel and the Sub-Mariner.

Heritage says the comic book was first purchased at a newsstand by a Uniontown, Pennsylvania, mail carrier who made a practice of buying the first issue of comic books and magazines. Jaster says that since then, the issue has only changed owners a handful of times.

Marvel is owned by Disney which is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymarvel comicscomic booksocietymarvelauctionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Enjoy authentic creole cuisine without leaving Houston!
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E testing technology that could reduce future safety shutoffs
USPS kicks off annual Santa Claus letter campaign
Berkeley Half Marathon back 1 year after cancellation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrests made, gun seized in Orinda shootings, ATF says
Metrolink train hits vehicle on tracks in Santa Fe Springs
Technology advances Fremont police services
AccuWeather forecast: Calm before the storm
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Bollywood radio finds Bay Area audience
Fremont restaurant brings flavors you can only get in Lanzhou to the East Bay
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Heartbroken siblings of BART stabbing victim speak out
Special group of high school seniors graduate in East Bay
SMART Train expands service, adding new stations
Puppy dies after grooming service at South Bay Petco
How to make pretty good money in Silicon Valley: advanced manufacturing
More TOP STORIES News