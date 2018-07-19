SOCIETY

Five 'lucky' stores in Bay Area busy with Mega Millions fever

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Call it winner's luck. Some people are hoping the good juju will rub off on them, too!

The Mega Millions jackpot is now worth more than $422 million for Friday's drawing.

RELATED: Mega Millions & Powerball jackpots: These are the 10 biggest lottery jackpots & their winners

Many are hoping to increase their chances by getting their tickets at the luckiest stores in the Bay Area -- stores that have had big wins before.

So is there one where you live?

This year alone, we've seen some big winners in the Bay Area. According to lottery officials these five lucky stores recently sold tickets that raked in big prizes:

$307,406: CVS (2151 Meeker Ave., Richmond). Winner: March 2018

$495,186: 7-Eleven (2222 Taraval St., San Francisco). Winner: January 2018

$1,860,934: 7-Eleven (411 Gellert Boulevard, Daly City). Winner: January 2018

$27 million: ARCO (43500 Grimmer Blvd., Fremont). Winner: April 2018

$40 million: Albany Hill Mini Mart (800 San Pablo Ave., Albany). Winner: February 2018
