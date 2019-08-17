birth

'I feel like a hero': Florida 9-year-old calls 911, helps deliver baby sister

TAMPA, Fla. -- One Tampa family has a lot to celebrate -- a new bundle of joy and her 9-year-old brother who helped make it happen.

Nine-year-old Lindell Lyons was eating breakfast when his mom went into labor and told him to call 911.

"I was just in shock, like I didn't know what was gonna happen," Lyons told WFTS.

Lindell called 911, told dispatchers his mom was having a baby and listened to instructions.

Tampa Fire Rescue communications training officer Jared McYeo was on the other end of the call.

"He did a fabulous job. He's the one that deserves all the credit. He really held his cool, he went and followed the instructions to the letter and helped his mom deliver his baby sister," McYeo said.

McYeo said he's delivered two other babies in his decade as a dispatcher -- but none with someone so young on the call.

"It was a kind of a dream to me. I was kind of nervous at the same time for him, but I...knew he could do it," said mother Shanelle Brantley.

Lindell is very proud of himself.

"I feel like a hero," he said.

The baby, named Princess, and her mother are doing well one week later.

Lindell can't wait to tell his sister the amazing story.

"I'll start off from beginning to end. And every single detail," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybirthbabyu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIRTH
US fertility rate falls to record low
Midwife charged after at-home birth ends in tragedy
Medical Mishap: woman says epidural is 'stuck' in back
Mom gives birth in car while three kids in backseat film
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BART tracks closed between Orinda and Walnut Creek stations this weekend
Judge 'alarmed' by video of SF attack
AccuWeather Forecast: Weekend cool-down starts today
Jewelry store manager fights off would-be robbers armed with sledgehammers: VIDEO
7 people shot at Snapchat house party in east Houston: Police
Tlaib declines to visit West Bank, citing Israeli conditions
New video shows dramatic escape from Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s burning plane
Show More
Hit the brakes! ABC7 conducts real-time driving test
Customs computers back up after outage that snarled int'l airport arrivals
Suspect in homeless attack now wearing ankle monitor, SF Mayor says that's not enough
Silicon Valley Comic Con brings pop-culture characters to SJ
'Golden Girls' inspired Airbnb available for rent
More TOP STORIES News