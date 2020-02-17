Society

Former Bay Area meteorologist Roberta Gonzales releases new children's book, 'Marina, the Fish with Teal Lips'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A fun and whimsical new children's book that portrays the life of author and former meteorologist Roberta Gonzales is now available.

"Marina, the Fish with Teal Lips" is a story about a fish that has many ties to Roberta's life and the meaning behind it is heartwarming. Roberta speaks with ABC7's Kumasi Aaron and Reggie Aqui about her inspiration to write the book and bring Marina to life.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscochildreneducationbooksreading
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area basketball players talk about viral good sportsmanship video
Bernie Sanders holds rally in Richmond
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
7 questions answered about CA's Primary Election
30 acronyms to know if a predator is texting your child
Coronavirus evacuee discusses 'uncomfortable' trip back to US
Curry makes kids' dreams come true at Hooptopia in SF
Show More
Search expands for missing couple in Marin County
Cab driver near Sacramento saves 92-year-old woman from $25K scam
Apple warns China virus will cut iPhone production, sales
Woman turns to Instant Pot community to help her stepdad find love
Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change
More TOP STORIES News