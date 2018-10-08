SOCIETY

Former Cal, Stanford professor among 2 awarded Nobel Prize in Economics

EMBED </>More Videos

William Nordhaus and Paul Romer have won the Nobel Prize in Economics. Romer is currently a professor at New York University and formerly taught at Stanford and UC Berkeley. Nordhaus is a professor at Yale University.

STOCKHOLM (KGO) --
Two Americans win the Nobel Prize in Economics and one of them has Bay Area ties.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the prize to William Nordhaus and Paul Romer on the right.

Nordhaus is a professor at Yale University. He's recognized for integrating climate change into economic models.

RELATED: Meet the newest Nobel laureates in every category

Romer is a professor at New York University. He studies how technology and innovation can foster economic growth. Before teaching at NYU, he taught at Stanford and UC Berkeley.

It's been 50 years since the Nobel Prize in Economics was first awarded.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynobel prizeeconomyu.s. & worldStanford UniversityUC Berkeley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival held at Santa Clara University
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after auction
More Society
Top Stories
Manhunt underway in Fremont following overnight homicide
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm today, fire danger tapers, for now
Video shows heroism of officers during North Bay Fires
Brush fire scorches thousands of acres, burns home in Solano County
SpaceX launch, historic landing causes unusual sight over Bay Area
Winery in Napa Valley showing signs of recovery 1 year after Atlas Peak fire
Therapy horses that helped kidnapping victim return one year after Nuns Fire
Show More
Smoke from Solano County fire drifts into Bay Area
Cal Fire mopping up after brush fire in San Jose
Blue Angels pilots meet fans at SF Fleet Week
Katt Williams arrested for allegedly assaulting driver in Portland
Santa Rosa remembers fire anniversary with prayer service
More News