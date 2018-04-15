SOCIETY

Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health, according to spokesperson

Family spokesperson Jim McGrath issued a statement that the former first lady is suffering from failing health. (KGO-TV)

HOUSTON, Texas (KGO) --
Former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health, according to a family spokesperson.

Spokesperson Jim McGrath issued a statement that the former first lady is in comfort care at home.

"Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care," McGrath said. "It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself -- thanks to her abiding faith -- but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

Barbara, wife of former President George H.W. Bush, served as first lady during his presidency from 1989 to 1993. The couple have been a fixture in the Houston community during their retirement years.

Sources close to the family say she is suffering from heart and respiratory failure.

The office of George H.W. Bush released a statement Sunday.

Barbara visited the Bay Area multiple times in the late 80s and early 90s, including one trip where she stumped for former California governor Pete Wilson in 1990. She also campaigned for her husband George in San Francisco's Chinatown in 1992.

Barbara is currently the nation's oldest living First Lady.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

