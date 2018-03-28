OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Former first lady Michelle Obama will be speaking at an event called "An Evening with Michelle Obama" in Oakland on Wednesday.
The event will be a moderated question and answer session and starts at 8 p.m. at Oracle Arena.
Tickets are still on sale through Ticketmaster, starting at $93.50 per seat.
Michelle last visited the Bay Area in November, as the keynote speaker at Dreamforce.
