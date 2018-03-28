MICHELLE OBAMA

Former first lady Michelle Obama to speak at event in Oakland

Former first lady Michelle Obama will be speaking at an event Wednesday called "An Evening with Michelle Obama" in Oakland.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will be speaking at an event called "An Evening with Michelle Obama" in Oakland on Wednesday.

The event will be a moderated question and answer session and starts at 8 p.m. at Oracle Arena.

Tickets are still on sale through Ticketmaster, starting at $93.50 per seat.

Michelle last visited the Bay Area in November, as the keynote speaker at Dreamforce.

