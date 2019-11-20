I-Team

Former jail captain sues Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office for alleged discrimination, wrongful termination

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- The former Santa Clara County jail commander who told me she lost her job over building a BBQ for staff and for reporting a sexual harassment complaint is suing for wrongful termination and race, age and gender discrimination.

The complaint against the county and "Does 1 to 10" was filed last week. In it, Amy Le says she reported a sexual harassment complaint by a female lieutenant against Assistant Sheriff Eric Taylor on May 28. Three days later, she was placed on administrative leave.

I-TEAM: Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's Captain Amy Le removed from job over barbecue grill

Le was a 30-year Sheriff's Department employee and the first female president of the Santa Clara County Correctional Peace Officers Association.

The Sheriff's Department described Le's account as "inaccurate gossip" and the harassment complaint against Taylor as "a nonsensical, factually deficient story." But, Le shared documents from the incidents.

I-TEAM: Jail commander says she lost job over BBQ grill, sexual harassment complaint



Take a look at for a look at more stories and videos by Dan Noyes and the ABC7 News I-Team.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymilpitasinmatessanta clara countyjailsheriffi team
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Prosecutors request 'immediate trial' for Bay Area men held in Italian officer's death
What could be causing people who vape to get sick, die
Santa Clarita attack is latest in rising number of U.S. school shootings
EXCLUSIVE: Airbnb responds to another Bay Area unauthorized party
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: State, defense officials to testify at impeachment hearing
Latest PG&E outages impact thousands in North Bay
Authorities ID victim, suspect in fatal stabbing on BART train
Faces of Fremont: Tale of two families captures city's evolution
Tesla worker injuries higher than traditional automakers
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel honored with stars on Walk of Fame
Show More
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
Prince Andrew to step back from public duties
Can you take down 4 pounds of pho-nomenal pho?
30 states see early flu season activity: CDC
7 key questions heading into the 2020 Democratic debate
More TOP STORIES News