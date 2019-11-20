Former jail captain sues Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office for alleged discrimination, wrongful termination

Santa Clara County jail commander suing for wrongful termination/race, age, gender discrimination. She told me in July, she lost her job over BBQ grill that she built for staff and after a sexual harassment complaint against an Assistant Sheriff. https://t.co/u37NT26Nhz #ABC7now — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) November 20, 2019

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- The former Santa Clara County jail commander who told me she lost her job over building a BBQ for staff and for reporting a sexual harassment complaint is suing for wrongful termination and race, age and gender discrimination.The complaint against the county and "Does 1 to 10" was filed last week. In it, Amy Le says she reported a sexual harassment complaint by a female lieutenant against Assistant Sheriff Eric Taylor on May 28. Three days later, she was placed on administrative leave.Le was a 30-year Sheriff's Department employee and the first female president of the Santa Clara County Correctional Peace Officers Association.The Sheriff's Department described Le's account as "inaccurate gossip" and the harassment complaint against Taylor as "a nonsensical, factually deficient story." But, Le shared documents from the incidents.