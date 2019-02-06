Former Pres. Obama, John Legend to join Stephen Curry for Oakland event

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Former President Barack Obama and singer John Legend will join Warriors' Stephen Curry in Oakland in a few weeks.
They will all speak at the first national convention for the "My Brother's Keeper Alliance."
RELATED: Golden State Warriors meet with former President Obama
The alliance was created to bring together young men of color and reduce youth violence.
The event at the Oakland Scottish Rite Centers starts February 18th.
It is invitation only. But you can live stream the main stage sessions.
More information about the event can be found here.