SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former San Francisco District Attorney Terence Hallinan died on Friday morning, according to the SF Chronicle.
Hallinan was a longtime figure in San Francisco politics. He served eight years as a city supervisor, then as the district attorney.
Hallinan pushed for reform in the DA's office. He expanded rehab and treatment programs instead of incarceration.
At one point, he called himself "America's most progressive district attorney."
Perhaps one of his most infamous moves was in 2002, when he indicted the entire police department's command staff, accusing them of covering up the "fajita-gate" scandal. That ended in political embarassment.
The Hallinan family issued a statement, saying:
"Terence was a visionary in the battle for social, economic and racial equality in the United States. A fierce advocate for the underdog, he fought for justice for the most vulnerable members of society and worked to reform the criminal justice system. Terence was a pioneer in the decriminalization of cannabis laws and the treatment of substance abuse as a public health issue. His life's work was serving the public and community - as a criminal defense attorney, two-term member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, and two-term District Attorney of San Francisco.
The second of six boys born to Vincent and Vivian Hallinan, Terence inherited a love for progressive politics, his Irish heritage and everything San Francisco. He made his home in the Haight Ashbury, where he raised his family before retiring to Sonoma County. Terence was a loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife Lisa, daughters Savoy, Audrey, and Vivian and son Brendan, as well as five grandchildren, Bianca, Elyse, Conor, Sullivan, and Larkin."
Hallinan was 83 years old.
Former San Francisco District Attorney Terence Hallinan dies at 83
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More