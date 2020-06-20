George Floyd

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown reflects on Juneteenth, why George Floyd's death could make it national holiday

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- People around the world, especially in the Bay Area celebrated Juneteenth - the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in America. Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown Jr. spoke to ABC7's Kristen Sze, and reflected on Juneteenth and shares his response to the tragic death of George Floyd, a Black man who passed away at the hands of Minneapolis officers.

The former mayor told ABC7 the death of George Floyd could make Juneteenth a national holiday.

"It looks like the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives are going to do that. And that only comes in my opinion because of the intense nature of what occurred as a result of that brutality resulting in death by that police officer in Minneapolis," he said.

Mr. Brown was the first African American to be Speaker of the California Assembly and the first African-American mayor of San Francisco.

Watch the video above to see the entire interview.

Report a correction or typo
