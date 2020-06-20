Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown reflects on Juneteenth, why George Floyd's death could make it national holiday

The former mayor told ABC7 the death of George Floyd could make Juneteenth a national holiday.
"It looks like the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives are going to do that. And that only comes in my opinion because of the intense nature of what occurred as a result of that brutality resulting in death by that police officer in Minneapolis," he said.
Mr. Brown was the first African American to be Speaker of the California Assembly and the first African-American mayor of San Francisco.
Watch the video above to see the entire interview.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- What is Juneteenth? History, celebrations, future of the holiday celebrating the end of slavery
- Juneteenth: The woman behind San Francisco's celebration and the hope for the future
- Woman convinces employer to make Juneteenth permanent paid holiday
- BLM murals transform boarded up SJ businesses
- LIST: Juneteenth marches, rallies in Bay Area
- BLM murals transform boarded up SJ businesses