Four interesting arts events happening in Berkeley this week

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up four artsy events around Berkeley this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a flamenco performance to an improv comedy show.---Join the 14th Annual Bay Area Flamenco Festival in its presentation of "Noche de Cante Gitano."The performance, which will focus on the rhythms and songs of the Spanish region, will feature flamenco singers Anabel Valencia (of Lebrija), David "El Galli" Sanchez (of Moron) and Antonio "El Pulga" Nunez (of Chiclana), alongside an accompanying guitarist and percussionist.Sunday, February 3, 7-9 p.m.La Pena Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Ave.$30 (General Seating); $55 (Premium Seating)Take the time for self-care and relaxation this Saturday at Neyborly Poet's Corner. The venue will host a painting workshop led by psychologist and visual artist Dr. Danessa Mayo.The workshop will also feature a seminar that covers the prioritization of personal health and wellness in the midst of careers, relationships and other responsibilities. Come with an empty stomach -- wine and snacks will be provided.Saturday, February 2, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.Neyborly Poet's Corner, 2043 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley, CA 94702$35 - $60Stop by Stone Soup Improv's interactive comedy show this Saturday for an evening full of laughs and booze -- and perhaps a few awkward silences.Saturday, February 2, 7:30 - 9 p.m.Stone Soup Improv, 1638 University Ave., Monkey House, Berkeley, CA 94703$10 - $20The Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology is offering visitors a discount on admission for two or four people. The museum houses a vast variety of cultural and archaeological artifacts, including collections from Africa, South America and the Middle East.The Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology, 103 Kroeber Hall, University of California-Berkeley$8 (33 percent discount off regular price); $15 (38 percent discount off regular price)