Houston socialite who confronted couple during baby's photo shoot posts YouTube apology video

Houston socialite and ex-wife of Houston Astros owner Jim Crane, Franci Neely recently posted a video to YouTube addressing the viral incident.

HOUSTON, Texas --
The woman who was at the center of a viral video in which she confronted a couple during a baby's photo shoot is speaking out.

Houston socialite and ex-wife of Houston Astros owner Jim Crane, Franci Neely recently posted a video to YouTube addressing the viral incident.

RELATED: Couple says woman confronted them during baby's photo shoot

"A week ago, I let my emotions overtake my better self," Neely said at the beginning of the 30-second video. "And I apologize from the bottom of my heart."

Just last week, Neely confronted a couple who was in the middle of a photo shoot on a stretch of land popular with Houston photographers.

Neely told ABC13 Eyewitness News in a statement following the incident that she is "very sorry that I got upset," but claims the couple whose photo shoot obstructed the walkway were not respectful after explaining the situation.

In the rest of her video, Neely asks her family, friends, neighbors and fellow Houstonians for forgiveness and understanding.

"I love Houston and ask that we come together to heal," Neely said.
