Fraternal organization repairs vandalized historical landmark plaque in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A fraternal organization has repaired a California Historical Landmark that was vandalized in San Francisco.The monument to the first coin-operated three-reel slot machine is located on Market Street, between Bush and Battery Streets.It was vandalized in October, when someone damaged the bricks around the brass plaque.Members of E Clampus Vitus repaired the bricks on Sunday. "E Clampus Vitus is all about erecting plaques on buildings and sites of historical significance throughout the West. We take care of our plaques like our children," said James Jarvis.The group plans to return in a few days to smooth the cement and polish the plaque.Charles Fey invented the slot machine in his San Francisco workshop in 1895. His basic design continues to be used in mechanical gaming devices today.Fey's workshop was destroyed by the 1906 earthquake and fire. The plaque was erected in 1984.