Society

Fraternal organization repairs vandalized historical landmark plaque in San Francisco

By Alicia Luce
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A fraternal organization has repaired a California Historical Landmark that was vandalized in San Francisco.

The monument to the first coin-operated three-reel slot machine is located on Market Street, between Bush and Battery Streets.

It was vandalized in October, when someone damaged the bricks around the brass plaque.

Members of E Clampus Vitus repaired the bricks on Sunday. "E Clampus Vitus is all about erecting plaques on buildings and sites of historical significance throughout the West. We take care of our plaques like our children," said James Jarvis.

The group plans to return in a few days to smooth the cement and polish the plaque.

Charles Fey invented the slot machine in his San Francisco workshop in 1895. His basic design continues to be used in mechanical gaming devices today.

Fey's workshop was destroyed by the 1906 earthquake and fire. The plaque was erected in 1984.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscogamblinghistoryact of kindnessvandalismvolunteerismsan francisco county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Caught on Video: Suspects beat 3 senior citizens during robbery attempt in Chinatown
Protesters hold luncheon inside BART after man detained for eating on platform
Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson dies at 60
Supreme Court weighs future of DACA
WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival brings thousands to San Francisco
1 killed in shooting involving off-duty Richmond police officer
1 person missing, 3 rescued after boat capsizes
Show More
SF Giants name Scott Harris new general manager
14-year-old girl in custody after man found dead inside home
3 students suspected of burglarizing SSU dorms during wildfire evacuation
Veteran's family learns of Normandy service 75 years later
49ers TE George Kittle listed as doubtful for Seahawks matchup
More TOP STORIES News