SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A free speech rally and protest against Twitter and big tech companies is planned for Saturday in the mid-Market area of San Francisco.
The San Francisco Parks & Recreation department confirmed to ABC7 News that they have issued a permit for a rally at UN Plaza.
RELATED: 'If there's no justice, how can we have peace?' 'Go-slow' caravan ties up Bay Area bridge traffic
Organizers of the rally say the event will begin at 1 p.m. and that it will then transition at 4 p.m. to a protest outside the headquarters for Twitter on Market Street.
Organizers say they are upset with Twitter for banning and restricting conservative users.
RELATED: Group of demonstrators in Redwood City hold rally in support of police, counter protesters blocked by officers
A number of well-known conservative personalities are slated to speak at the rally according to the organizers website.
A counter protest appears to be organizing based off several social media posts, and flyers distributed in parts of San Francisco.
Free speech rally, protest against Twitter planned in San Francisco on Saturday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More