Fremont city leaders to vote on homeless navigation center

By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- After months of debate in the community, the Fremont City Council is expected to vote Tuesday night on where to place a homeless navigation center.

"Doing nothing is actually not a good option because they're here... so we need to try something and give it the best chance to be successful," said Fremont resident Hiu Ng.

RELATED: Judge denies request to stop San Francisco navigation center construction

Earlier this summer, city staff narrowed the list of potential sites down to two, including a city-owned surplus property in North Fremont off Decoto Road and the other at City Hall on Capitol Avenue.

The navigation center would temporarily house 45 people up to six months at a time. Those who are urging the council to vote no on the Decoto site say the center should be located closer to public transportation and essential services.

"There are many infrastructure improvements that need to happen here that presumably cost more money," said Fremont resident Vikram Paranjabe. "Then there's the risk of Hwy 94, which is a major commuting artery coming back to the Dumbarton."

Some believe the center shouldn't be built at all, saying the nearly $2.3 million construction cost should be spent on programs to prevent homelessness.

"They're becoming homeless too quickly then we can even help to get them back on (their) feet," said Fremont resident Mei Bao.

According to the city, a recent point-in-time survey found more than 600 homeless people in Fremont, which is an increase of 27-percent since 2017.

RELATED: Homeless structures under BART tracks in East Oakland to be removed

"We just need more opportunities to bring people off the street to get them focused on housing and to get them into a more stable living situation," said Suzanne Shenfil, Fremont's human services director.

ABC7's Amanda Del Castillo will have an update on ABC7 News at 11 p.m.
