'Friends' turkey episode turned into Halloween costume

Fans of the TV show "Friends" now have a new option for Halloween. A website has created a giant turkey head costume The costume is a recreation of an episode of the iconic show where Monica wore a giant turkey on her head to cheer up Chandler.The plush turkey costume comes with the fez and a massive pair of sunglasses, which a made of see-through mesh. The costume costs $39 from a company called Firebox Other popular "Friends" costumes this year include the "Holiday Armadillo" and the "Spud-nik" potato suit.2019 marks the 25th anniversary of "Friends" debut.