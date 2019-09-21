Society

FROM THE ARCHIVE: Area 51 and the 'white mailbox'

By
RACHEL, Nevada (KGO) -- ABC7 News first took our audience to Area 51 back in 1997, to check for messages at what was known was "the white mailbox".

RELATED: About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained

ABC7's Wayne Freedman heard about the storied site in Rachel, Nevada, long before the CIA's 2013 acknowledgment of its existence.

It was a quirky place then, which is just the kind of spot Wayne likes to visit.

RELATED: Military warning people to not approach Area 51 to 'see them aliens'

Here's his story from the ABC7 News archives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynevadamilitaryu.s. & worldarchive videoufo
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man raises a family in the Bay Area making $65,000 a year
5-year-old boy from East Bay needs bone marrow donor
BART Board of Directors set to vote on fare gates to reduce fare evasions
Muslim athlete suing Air Canada for forcing her to remove hijab
Climate Strike: Thousands of students protest in Bay Area, around world
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
VTA releases powerful before & after videos of crashes
Show More
Raging Grannies, students step up for climate strike in South Bay
SF public library celebrating Latino Heritage Month
LA City Council declares Sept. 21 'Earth, Wind & Fire Day'
Warriors Hooptopia Fan Experience launches in October
LIST: Bay Area events and festivals
More TOP STORIES News