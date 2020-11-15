FROM THE ARCHIVES: 7-year anniversary since Batkid saved San Francisco

On November 15, 2013, the wish of then five-year-old Miles Scott, who was battling leukemia, came true as he became Batman's sidekick, "Batkid."
More than 16,000 volunteers helped turned Miles' "Make-A-Wish" into a reality by transforming San Francisco into "Gotham City."
Since that eventful day, Miles appeared in the documentary called "Batkid Begins" in 2015 which spoke about Miles and his day as Batkid.
Who can forget Miles' batsuit, batmobile, the late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee giving Scott the key to the city as well as the huge crowds of people from all over the Bay Area cheering Miles on?
