Society

Funeral held for longtime journalist Cokie Roberts

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The funeral for journalist Cokie Roberts was held Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Roberts was longtime political reporter for ABC News and NPR.

RELATED: Legendary ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75

She died earlier this week at the age of 75 from complications from breast cancer.

Roberts was the daughter of Hale and Lindy Boggs, two members of Congress from Louisiana.

Among those delivering eulogies was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif).

Roberts was also honored tonight by the National Press Club.

She is survived by her husband and two children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashington dcfuneral
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Legendary ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man raises a family in the Bay Area making $65,000 a year
Crews battle multiple fires near Milpitas
5-year-old boy from East Bay needs bone marrow donor
BART Board of Directors set to vote on fare gates to reduce fare evasions
Muslim athlete suing Air Canada for forcing her to remove hijab
Climate Strike: Thousands of students protest in Bay Area, around world
NFL player offers to pay for boy's funeral
Show More
No. 23 California holds on to defeat Mississippi 28-20
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
VTA releases powerful before & after videos of crashes
Raging Grannies, students step up for climate strike in South Bay
FROM THE ARCHIVE: Area 51 and the 'white mailbox'
More TOP STORIES News