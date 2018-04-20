SOCIETY

George and Barbara Bush: A love story

EMBED </>More Videos

If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush. (Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images)

Editor's Note: This story was published for George H.W. and Barbara Bush's anniversary. Barbara passed away on April 17.

They are the longest-married couple in presidential history and if you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush.

The couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in January. After a long-distance courtship, the two wed on Jan. 6, 1945. The lovebirds met at a dance in 1941 when George H.W. Bush was 16 years old and Barbara was home from boarding school during a holiday break. They were engaged right before he was shipped overseas as a naval pilot during World War II and married in Rye, N.Y.

Their six children include former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

RELATED: George H.W. Bush's love letter to Barbara proves love is as strong as ever

President Bush and Barbara sat down with Barbara Walters on Jan. 20, 1989 before they moved into the White House.

In a candid interview, Walters asked them to describe each other.

EMBED More News Videos

1989 Barbara Walters interview with President and Mrs. Bush

SPECIAL INTERACTIVE: Barbara Bush, A Life Well Read

Related Topics:
societygeorge h.w. bushmarriagerelationshipsgood newsfeel goodbarbara bush
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News