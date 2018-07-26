Get a whiff of this: Japanese company recruiting armpit models

Here's a method of advertising that's truly the pits.The Wakino Ad Company in Japan is now placing advertisements on the arm pits of young women.The ads are in color, come in various sizes, with "arm pit rentals" starting at $120 an hour.Fittingly, the ad company is owned by a Japanese brand specializing in beauty products for the underarm.The company is now looking for models ready to throw their hands in the air, including men, and is also organizing an armpit beauty contest.