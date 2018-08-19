SOCIETY

Getting 'arrested' was the best birthday gift for this 93-year-old 'Cops' fan

"Cops" superfan Simone P. Dumont got to celebrate her 93rd birthday with a playful "arrest" by the Augusta Police Department. (Anne M. Dumont/Facebook)

Danny Clemens
AUGUSTA, Maine --
Most people probably don't want to celebrate their birthday in the back seat of a police cruiser, but a playful "arrest" turned out to be the best gift for one "Cops" superfan.

With the help of the Augusta Police Department, Anne M. Dumont arranged for an officer to come out and "gently arrest" her mother Simone on her 93rd birthday in July.

"Mom loves to watch the show 'Cops.' She goes on about how the police have the worse job and what they have to deal with, and she wondered what it was like to be arrested and sit in the back seat," Dumont wrote on Facebook.

As part of the arrest, Simone got to sit in the back seat of Officer P. Doody's patrol car and then got to scope out the front seat of the cruiser to see how its siren worked.



At the end of the tour, Simone and Doody (who she now refers to as "her cop") shared a hug, and she walked away from the experience with an authentic Augusta police junior officer decal.

"A few days later she said to me, 'You made my life,'" Dumont wrote on Facebook, also thanking the Augusta Police Department for helping make the birthday celebration possible.

The police department wrote on Facebook that they were "very proud to have been invited" to be a part of the celebration.

"She is still talking about it and was so thrilled," Dumont told ABC more than a month after her mother's July 7 birthday. "It was a very special day for a very special lady."
