Gilroy mom goes viral for burrito folding tutorial

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) --A Gilroy mom is going viral for going above and beyond for her daughter who is away at college.
The college student texted her mom saying she didn't know how to fold a burrito. So Mom sent a video.
i texted my mom telling her i didn’t know how to fold my burrito and she sent me this 🤧🤧 i don’t deserve her pic.twitter.com/zM08iCzk2T— april 🌻 (@_aprilolvera) February 21, 2019
This is the tutorial April Olvera got from her mom after asking for help. The 40-second video shows mom patiently explaining how to fold the perfect burrito before signing off with a message of love.
People cannot get enough of the video because it shows everything good and pure about moms.
The video has nearly 10 million views.