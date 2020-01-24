Society

9-year-old Girl Scout creates cover of Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' to help her sell cookies

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us, and one nine-year-old girl made a cover of Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" to help her reach her selling goal.

Amory Vargo, from Westerville, Ohio, creates videos each year, changing the lyrics of popular songs to help sell cookies.

This year's video went viral with over 100,000 views on YouTube, helping Amory get halfway to her goal of selling 2,020 boxes of cookies.

"She's a really creative kid," Amory's mother, Samantha Vargo, told GMA. "The video allows her to showcase that."

Vargo said the video took a couple of weeks to make, but it was a fun experience for her daughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygmagirl scoutsviral videosociety
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
Super Bowl 2020: Here's who will win 49ers vs. Chiefs and why
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
7 facts about SF's Market Street going car-free
Peninsula community prepares aid for fear of volcanic eruption in the Philippines
49ers Faithful eager to meet favorite players at Daly City's Dick's Sporting Goods
Sharks Captain Logan Couture offers championship game advice to 49ers
Show More
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago
Listing for nanny in Menlo Park with ridiculous list of requirements goes viral
Shanghai Disneyland temporarily closed amid coronavirus fears
Massive blast kills at least 2 at Houston industrial business
Recording appears to capture Trump saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired, ABC News reports
More TOP STORIES News