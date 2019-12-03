SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In honor of Giving Tuesday, we brought in a special guest to explain how you can make a difference in the life of a child who is battling an illness right now.
ABC7's Reggie Aqui talked to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital President, Dr. Michael Anderson, about their "Ready, Set, Give" initiative and how you can participate.
Giving Tuesday: Here's how you can give locally to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital
