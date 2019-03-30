u.s. & world

Earth Hour 2019: Global citizens asked to power down for an hour on March 30

(Shutterstock)

People around the world are being asked to turn off the lights for one hour on Saturday.

It's part of Earth Hour, an event that encourages participation in fighting climate change.

The World Wildlife Fund says Earth Hour is not a one-hour commitment to conservation but rather a symbol of something bigger.

"Participation in Earth Hour symbolizes a commitment to change beyond the hour," the website reads.



The initiative is supported by 7,000 cities around the world. Landmarks will go dark, and millions of people are expected to turn off their lights.

Earth Hour takes place at 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. local time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyenvironmentbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & worldconservationclimate change
U.S. & WORLD
Chocolate bars recalled due to food allergy warning
Bay Area residents implicated in college admission scandal appear in court
Baby socks recalled due to choking hazard
Third Bay Area measles case reported
TOP STORIES
Passengers describe odor in cabin that diverted SFO-bound flight
VIDEO: Police release body cam footage from deadly Taco Bell shooting
Third Bay Area measles case reported
Hope Village in SJ looking for volunteers to help move belongings into storage
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, warm weekend ahead followed by more rain next week
Bay Area residents implicated in college admission scandal appear in court
Gov. Newsom's rips PG&E in letter about its consideration for new board of directors
Show More
Baby socks recalled due to choking hazard
Salesforce Transit Center contractors challenge cracked beam accusations
Stephen Curry not a fan of Staples Center popcorn
VIDEO: Hundreds of rare dolphins in Monterey Bay 'superpod'
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
More TOP STORIES News