EMBED >More News Videos Meet two men with an incredible connection. They jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge, and survived. Both say the moment their fingers left the railing, they felt instant regret. It's a story of mistakes, survival, and second chances.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden Gate Bridge District has confirmed on Thursday the suicide net construction project will not be completed until 2023. The project was expected to be completed in 2021, but district officials say there are problems with the lead contractor.Supporters of the suicide barriers say this two-year delay means 60 lives will likely be lost. This year alone, 26 people have already died on the bridge.If you or a loved one are dealing with emotional distress due to mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, here are some organizations that offer help and hope.