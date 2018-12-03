Google could have its hands on "Dancing Pig"

Efforts to revitalize an iconic neon sign in the South Bay have recently brightened.The city-owned sign of San Jose could have a new owner as soon as Tuesday if the proposed Google development goes through.San Jose's "Dancing Pig" actually had some fancy footwork back in its glory days.The iconic sign built in the 1950s marked where Stephen's Meat Products sausage factory once stood near the Diridon Station area."It's part of our history," said lifelong San Jose resident Marvin Sabado. "I think San Jose should keep it."Efforts to save the neglected pig have ramped up. A group working towards its preservation recently met its fundraising goal of $35,000."Our first choice would be to keep it where it is, or very close to where it is," said Brian Grayson with the Preservation Action Council of San Jose. "We also understand given the potential plans for this area, that may not be possible," Grayson added.That's because Google could soon have its hands on the sausage if San Jose approves the sale of several city properties for mixed-used development in the downtown area."We have been talking with them, they're interested in the sign, they understand the importance of it," said Grayson.The group's concern is the uncertainty of Google's development layout. There could be more clarity following Tuesday's city council vote.Not far from the "Dancing Pig" is Babe's Muffler along The Alameda-- the only sign designated as a landmark in the city."What I know is that people really like Babe, they like this sign and they're fascinated with him," said Lorraine Haataia of San Jose.Now in poor condition, Babe could use a paint job but it's these types of symbols that make San Jose standout."If they're going to bring new stuff in, they should definitely leave old stuff that's already here that's iconic," said Darrel Angel, who's driven past the iconic signs his whole life.Whether or not Google moves in, preservationists want it known that the vintage signs should stay.