LGBTQ Pride

Google Doodle honors LGBTQ Pride Month

Google Doodle is celebrating the history of the LGBTQ Pride movement.

The slideshow takes you through Pride history told through the lens of a growing, evolving, and international Pride parade.

The artists who created it say they wanted to depict the parade itself and show its momentum in the last five decades.

