Governor Newsom backs effort to cap rents in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Part of Building a Better Bay Area is tacking the housing crisis.Governor Gavin Newsom is now supporting a bill that would cap rent increases across the state.Assembly Bill 1482, from San Francisco Assemblyman David Chiu, is making its way through the state legislature. The bill would prevent rent from going up more than 7 percent each year over the next three years. It would also stop landlords from evicting renters without a reason.The bill does not apply to newer buildings, built in the last 10 years, or most single-family homes.Similar bills have failed at the ballot box and in the legislature. Groups like the apartment association that represent landlords oppose the idea.