Government Shutdown: Giving and getting help

The Bay Area has a large number of federal workers affected by the federal shutdown and they're part of the 800,000 federal employees that have either been furloughed or working without pay since Dec. 21.
They won't receive their next paychecks until the government reopens. With no clear end in sight, a growing number of businesses are stepping in to offer everything from specials to freebies to assistance.
We have a list of places where you can give help to federal workers. And, if you're being affected by the shutdown, we've compiled a list of resources where you can get help.
GETTING ASSISTANCE:
Cellphone Providers:
Most of the major wireless providers, including Verizon, Sprint and AT&T, are working with government employees offering short term assistance or flexible payments.
Banking, Credit Cards:
Banks, credit card companies, lenders and loan servicers also have assistance options available. Experts say it's best to take advantage of this help before missing payments. Included in the list: Bank of America, Chase, Discover, Wells Fargo and more.
Grants and no-interest loans are available for affected federal workers. Employees can apply for small grants or no interest loans from the Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund.
Pets:
Help is available for pet owners needing assistance feeding their animals. Napa-based Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch (JARR) says it will provide food for any kind of pet including dogs, cats, fish and even horses. The non-profit rescue says it can ship the pet food to those in need. People who would like to receive the pet food have to apply. They have to live in Northern California and submit a picture of their federal ID, and a piece of mail or business card with their application. To apply, contact JARR's Community Resource Information Center at 707-927-3536 or email Helpinganimals@jamesonrescueranch.org
GIVING ASSISTANCE:
Food:
United for US Fund
Created by United Way, the United for the US Fund, is a collaborative project by labor unions, corporations, and nonprofits to help federal workers. Local United Way chapters are providing financial services, counseling and, emergency help with rent, food and other basics. United Way says 100% of donations will go to the affected parties.
Feeding America
Feeding America is working with a network of food banks to support affected families. On their website, you can pledge money or enter your zip code to find nearby food banks where you can donate or get help.
If you just want to do your part and buy a furloughed federal worker a beer, there's a new website called PayItFurloughed.com where people are coming together to buy local craft brews for federal employees impacted by the government shutdown.
TSA Agents:
Donate to TSA Directly
TSA agents are allowed to accept gift card, with conditions. The cards have to be for a specific store, instead of a cash card good anywhere. TSA says if you drop them off at the airport, you have to ask for a TSA supervisor or manager, who will distribute them to workers.
