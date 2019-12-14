Governor Gavin Newsom rejects PG&E's updated bankruptcy reorganization plan

SAN FRANCISCO -- California gov. Gavin Newsom rejected a bankruptcy reorganization plan that Pacific Gas and Electric reached just last week with thousands of wildfire victims, including a $13.5 billion settlement.Newsom says in a five-page letter to PG&E CEO William D. Johnson that the plan's most important elements are providing safe and reliable power to its customers.Newsom says the proposed plan does not achieve that. People lost homes, businesses and family members in a series of devastating fires blamed on the utility's negligence and outdated infrastructure.