Coronavirus

Gov. Newsom orders bars in 7 counties to close, recommends closures in Contra Costa, Santa Clara counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday ordered bars that have opened in seven California counties to immediately close and urged bars in eight other counties to do the same, saying the coronavirus was rapidly spreading in some parts of the state.

The counties under the mandatory bar closure order are: Los Angeles, Fresno, San Joaquin, Kings, Kern, Imperial and Tulare.

State officials asked eight other counties - Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Stanislaus - to issue local health orders closing bars.

Bars have not yet opened in Contra Costa or Santa Clara counties.

RELATED: San Francisco pauses reopening after city sees 103 new COVID-19 cases in 1 day

Bars, along with indoor dining, were slated to reopen Wednesday in Contra Costa County.

Santa Clara County health officials were expected to release more guidance this upcoming week on the county's reopening.

"Californians must remain vigilant against this virus," Newsom said in statement. "COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger. That's why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases."

