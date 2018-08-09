SOCIETY

Greenagers, ABC7 volunteers clean park in San Francisco's Bay View Hill

EMBED </>More Videos

A youth group, volunteers, ABC7 and our parent company, Disney, are all taking part in a restoration event at San Francisco's Bayview Hill. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A youth group and volunteers from ABC7 took part in a restoration event at San Francisco's Bayview Hill.

The teens are part of the Greenagers program, which helps ninth and tenth-graders in San Francisco connect with wildlife and nature. The kids are interviewed and selected for the program, even earning a small stipend. They do a variety of cleanup efforts in their own neighborhoods. Today they are picking up trash and clearing brush away from the trail.


Disney, the parent company of ABC7, awarded a $20,000 grant to the program.

Click here for more information about joining the Greenagers program.

EMBED More News Videos

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyenvironmentmeet me at the parkdisneyteenagersgrantnaturecampaignwhere you livecommunitySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
San Francisco teen program wins $20K grant from Disney-ABC
SOCIETY
San Jose non-profit group helping to educate children in Sierra Leone
Bay Area National Night Out events help humanize cops
Volunteers share their experiences from border immigration centers
Roundup case against Monsanto goes to jury
More Society
Top Stories
Some California State Lottery executives accused of lewd behavior
Vallejo mom intentionally set herself on fire, killing daughters, police say
Smoke from California wildfires reaches NYC
Ghost Ship fire victims' family members express grief, outrage
Barricaded suspect in Redwood City prompts neighborhood lockdown
BART Board tables vote on several proposed safety measures
Man fears he was last person to see missing college student
Animals rescued from wildfires by motorcycle-riding CoverGirl
Show More
VIDEO: Chairlift carries skier toward erupting volcano
Consumer Catch-up: Apple is not "listening," restaurant milk requirement
San Francisco Giants to retire Barry Bonds' number 25
Firefighter assigned to Carr Fire in Shasta County killed in traffic accident
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
More News