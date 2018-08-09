SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A youth group and volunteers from ABC7 are taking part in a restoration event at San Francisco's Bayview Hill.
The teens are part of the Greenagers program, which helps ninth and tenth-graders in San Francisco connect with wildlife and nature. The kids are interviewed and selected for the program, even earning a small stipend. They do a variety of cleanup efforts in their own neighborhoods. Today they are picking up trash and clearing brush away from the trail.
Disney, the parent company of ABC7, awarded a $20,000 grant to the program.
Click here for more information about joining the Greenagers program.
Meet me at the park! The Greenagers program won a $20,000 grant from the @WaltDisneyCo to cleanup the park at Bayview Hill. Happy to be here today to see the action! Cc: @RecParkSF @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/SxQYbS7xus— Jessica Castro (@JessicaABC7) August 9, 2018