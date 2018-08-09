SOCIETY

Greenagers program helping to clean park in San Francisco's Bay View Hill

A youth group, volunteers, ABC7 and our parent company, Disney, are all taking part in a restoration event at San Francisco's Bayview Hill. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A youth group and volunteers from ABC7 are taking part in a restoration event at San Francisco's Bayview Hill.

The teens are part of the Greenagers program, which helps ninth and tenth-graders in San Francisco connect with wildlife and nature. The kids are interviewed and selected for the program, even earning a small stipend. They do a variety of cleanup efforts in their own neighborhoods. Today they are picking up trash and clearing brush away from the trail.


Disney, the parent company of ABC7, awarded a $20,000 grant to the program.

Click here for more information about joining the Greenagers program.

