JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- On Twitter, some are calling out a grocery store for cake decorated like Hurricane Dorian.A shopper posted a photo of a cake from the Publix grocery store near Jacksonville. In the photo, the cake's red icing is in the shape of a hurricane, along with the forecast cone.The store says it never meant to offend anyone and has since apologized.