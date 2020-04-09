Grocery store worker insisted on helping seniors, disabled before COVID-19 death

There is cautious optimism that the rate of new cases has peaked in some of the hot spots like New York and Louisiana, but the number of deaths continues to climb.Tuesday marked the deadliest day yet in the United States, with just over 1,900 lives lost.Behind every victim of coronavirus, there's a face , there's a family and there's a team of healthcare workers who helped them fight until the end.And each story is reminding us how vicious this virus is and how serious we need to take it.Leilani Jordan's mother, Zenobia Shepherd, says until the end, her daughter insisted on going to her job as a clerk at a Maryland grocery store."She thought that there was a need to be there to support our senior community and people with disabilities. When she coded in the hospital, she coded in my arms. When she flatlined, she flatlined in my arms," said Shepherd through tears.Shepherd described her daughter as a member of an army of unseen workers, the people who stock supermarket aisles, or operate forklifts or work in sanitation -- those who are considered critical workers.She claimed Jordan's last paycheck totaled about $20. She said she kept her job at the Giant supermarket because she loved people."Six years and my baby's gone!" wailed Shepherd, burying her face in her hands. "Because of her passion and her love for people. Her love for helping people and would do anything. And do it with the smile. Twenty dollars and she's in a morgue."Inside hospitals across the country, doctors and nurses are suiting up for war.Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn took ABC News cameras inside its ICU.Lawrence and Christine Haines are both emergency room doctors. They sent their young son and daughter away so they could tend to the ill.Officials are urging everyone to follow social distancing guidelines, good hygiene and for people to stay home to help us get through this.They say do it for you and your family, but also do it for the essential workers who are fighting on the front lines -- for all us.