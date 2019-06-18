Society

Organization needs your help fighting poverty in Bay Area, around the world

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An international organization wants to end poverty here in the Bay Area and around the world.

One in 10 people on the planet lives in extreme poverty. That means they live on less than $1.25 a day.

The World Bank's explicit target is that everyone everywhere lives on at least $1.90 each day.

RESULTS is a nonprofit advocacy organization and educational fund with more than 2,000 volunteers who advocate to the Federal Government in 28 countries to end extreme poverty globally and in the US by the Year 2030.

The RESULTS organization is working to train people to talk with Congress.

RELATED: Organization seeks to end extreme poverty by 2030

Ken Patterson, director of Grassroots Advocacy, talked to ABC7 about the organization and their efforts to train people to use their voices for change.

Their goal is to show people how to use their voices in a way that really makes a difference on issues they care about.

It's not just about poverty. The organization is also focused on eradicating diseases like AIDS, TB, and malaria.

To learn more about RESULTS go here.

You can also email the organization at: results@pankaj.ca
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscohealthpovertyu.s. & worldpoliticscongressnonprofitnon profit
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News