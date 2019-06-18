Organization needs your help fighting poverty in Bay Area, around the world

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An international organization wants to end poverty here in the Bay Area and around the world.One in 10 people on the planet lives in extreme poverty. That means they live on less than $1.25 a day.The World Bank's explicit target is that everyone everywhere lives on at least $1.90 each day.RESULTS is a nonprofit advocacy organization and educational fund with more than 2,000 volunteers who advocate to the Federal Government in 28 countries to end extreme poverty globally and in the US by the Year 2030.The RESULTS organization is working to train people to talk with Congress.Ken Patterson, director of Grassroots Advocacy, talked to ABC7 about the organization and their efforts to train people to use their voices for change.Their goal is to show people how to use their voices in a way that really makes a difference on issues they care about.It's not just about poverty. The organization is also focused on eradicating diseases like AIDS, TB, and malaria.To learn more about RESULTS goYou can also email the organization at: results@pankaj.ca