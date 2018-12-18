Half Moon Bay swells pounding boats as surfers ride waves

On the way out aboard the Queen of Hearts, we got a taste of why the boats couldn't go out on Monday.Big swells in the Channel rocked our boat, sending one little boy flying. He and his brother asked Santa to see the big waves.The first wave we saw was a 20' face. Then came Long lulls between sets, and suddenly, the pack of surfers scrambled-- lining up to see who is going to go.One boat had a close call, getting rocked by a big wave.As the day wore on, the tide dropped-- the waves getting bigger, throwing out over the shallow reef.